Critical Comparison: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) vs. Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Draganfly alerts:

This table compares Draganfly and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 27.85 -$12.93 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Draganfly and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.36%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Summary

Draganfly beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.