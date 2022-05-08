Critical Contrast: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Emclaire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.86 $48.33 billion $13.48 9.18 Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.33 $10.17 million $3.72 9.41

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 8 7 0 2.38 Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $165.71, suggesting a potential upside of 33.94%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 33.61% 16.58% 1.12% Emclaire Financial 25.39% 11.39% 0.95%

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Emclaire Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.