Critical Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 679.60 -$56.09 million N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.81 $58.96 million $1.23 5.39

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 33.71% 30.79% 19.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Local Bounti and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 81.41%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

