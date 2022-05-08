Critical Review: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) vs. WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 58.18 -$755.45 million N/A N/A WidePoint $87.34 million 0.34 $340,000.00 $0.04 85.02

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -30.46% -17.66% WidePoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 219.84%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than WidePoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

