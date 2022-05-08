Critical Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DLocal 0 4 6 0 2.60

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 404.10%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 131.50%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than DLocal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million ($0.32) -2.48 DLocal $244.12 million 11.82 $77.88 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -62.11% -51.73% DLocal 31.90% 35.51% 15.49%

Summary

DLocal beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

