Critical Review: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) vs. TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyndryl and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuSimple 0 1 12 0 2.92

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $45.05, suggesting a potential upside of 391.05%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -6,060.10% -32.58% -31.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.17 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 325.60 -$732.67 million ($2.21) -4.15

TuSimple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

