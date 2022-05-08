Critical Review: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.22%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Gladstone Capital pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 115.70% 9.93% 5.65% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 7.70 $84.30 million $2.10 5.75 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

