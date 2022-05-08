Critical Survey: Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) vs. PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.81%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$77.50 million ($1.04) -7.99 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group (Get Rating)

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.