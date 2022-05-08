Critical Survey: Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) versus Its Competitors

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reneo Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$39.77 million -0.46 Reneo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $252.18 million -2.21

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals. Reneo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.67% -27.26% Reneo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,318.55% -135.19% -6.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Reneo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6281 20841 43107 862 2.54

Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,200.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.49%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

