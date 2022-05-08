Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($110.68).

CRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($116.18) to GBX 8,600 ($107.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($108.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.43) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($117.43) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,038 ($87.92) on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,402 ($79.98) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($131.23). The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,487.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($99.94), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,982.51). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($87.90), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,213,127.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,296,571.

Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

