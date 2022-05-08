Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) & Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Head-To-Head Review

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42% Resideo Technologies 4.72% 12.62% 4.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A Resideo Technologies $5.85 billion 0.61 $242.00 million $1.88 13.02

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resideo Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crown Proptech Acquisitions currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Proptech Acquisitions is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Crown Proptech Acquisitions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers temperature and humidity control, thermal water, and air solutions; and security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand. In addition, the company distributes security products comprising video, intrusion, and access control products; and smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communication, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products to contractors that service non-residential and residential end-users. It sells its products through a network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers, as well as retail and online channels. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

