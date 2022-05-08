Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
