Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cryoport by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

