Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

