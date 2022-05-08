Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,705,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Curis by 367.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 1,962.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

