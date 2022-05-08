CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. 887,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,874. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

