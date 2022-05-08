D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.29 to $20.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.