Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.42. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $249.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.79. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

