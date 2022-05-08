Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. Danimer Scientific posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $59,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR remained flat at $$4.43 on Friday. 1,302,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

