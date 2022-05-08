Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. Danimer Scientific posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $59,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR remained flat at $$4.43 on Friday. 1,302,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.