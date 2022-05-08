DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DaVita stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. 1,741,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

