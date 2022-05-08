Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

