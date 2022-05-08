Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

