Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.
DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.