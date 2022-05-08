Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DWVYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

