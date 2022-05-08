Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $14.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

