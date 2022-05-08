Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the lowest is $3.30. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $5.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $14.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $16.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.