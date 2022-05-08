Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

DLB traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.