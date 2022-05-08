Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.45. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.10. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

