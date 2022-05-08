Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 490,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.