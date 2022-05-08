DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

