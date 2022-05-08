Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Dover posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.