Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

