Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.35. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

