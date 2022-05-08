Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 115.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DVAX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 3,382,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

