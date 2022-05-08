Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 374,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,332 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

