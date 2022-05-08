Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of EIC opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

