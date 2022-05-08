Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

