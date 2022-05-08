eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.45.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eGain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

