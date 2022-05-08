Eimear P. Bonner Sells 68,032 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

