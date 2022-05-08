electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 960,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,657. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

