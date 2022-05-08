Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.