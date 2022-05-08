Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

