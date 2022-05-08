Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

