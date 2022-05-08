Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,565. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

