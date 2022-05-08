Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Head to Head Comparison

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energy Vault and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Ultralife -1.05% -0.90% -0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.78 -$230,000.00 ($0.07) -68.14

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Energy Vault and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

Ultralife beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

