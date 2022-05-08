EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ESMT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.74. 386,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.