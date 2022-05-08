EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,876,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

