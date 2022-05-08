Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $7.12 on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

