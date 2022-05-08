EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQRx.

Get EQRx alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,041,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQRx (EQRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.