Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.11.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

