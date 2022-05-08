Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.90 million to $199.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $2,088,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $641.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

