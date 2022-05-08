Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.74) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of EVK opened at €25.10 ($26.42) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.18. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

